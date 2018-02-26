SAO PAULO — Two Argentinians who are among the top seeds at the Brasil Open have advanced to the next round.
Eighth seed Federico Delbonis beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.
Delbonis' compatriot Leonardo Mayer, the clay tournament's fifth seed, outlasted Portugal's Gastao Elias 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5).
In another Portugal-vs.-Argentina matchup, Joao Domingues overcame Renzo Olivo 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.
Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez advanced with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Gerald Melzer of Austria.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports USA curling skip Shuster strikes gold again on flight home; first-class passenger swaps seats
More from Star Tribune
Sports USA curling skip Shuster strikes gold again on flight home; first-class passenger swaps seats
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Star Tribune collects 'Triple Crown' of honors from Associated Press Sports Editors
The Star Tribune's sports website, Sunday section and daily newspaper sports section have been named among the 10 best in the nation in a contest…
Twins
Spring training roundup: Mariners ace Hernandez hit by liner
This was not how Felix Hernandez hoped to start spring training.Slowed by injuries last year, the Seattle ace was struck in his pitching arm by…
High Schools
Erich Martens, new high school league boss, at a glance
Erich Martens fileAge: 52 Education: Attended New Ulm High School, graduated from St. John's in 1988 with degrees in math and secondary education. Later earned…
West Metro
11 days after shooting, Fla. school wins berth in national hockey tourney in Twin Cities
"This wasn't for us," one player said. "This was for the 17 victims."
Gophers
Want to watch Gophers hockey this weekend in postseason? It'll cost ya
In this first year of no true Big Ten tournament, Minnesota's quarterfinal series at Penn State lands on pay-per-view.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.