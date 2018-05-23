BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero will miss the World Cup because of a right knee injury.
The Argentine soccer federation says the Manchester United reserve may need surgery.
Romero was one of the three goalkeepers chosen by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli for the 23-player squad he will take to the World Cup in Russia. Franco Armani and Wilfredo Caballero were also named in the squad.
Nahuel Guzman, who plays for Mexican club Tigres, was picked as Romero's replacement.
Romero was a starter for Argentina at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
