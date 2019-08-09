The Argentina women’s basketball team forfeited its match against Colombia at the Pan American Games on Wednesday in Lima, Peru, for wearing the wrong uniform color and can no longer advance to the medal rounds.

The Argentines were supposed to wear white but came onto the court in blue, the same as Colombia. They had 15 minutes to fix the mistake but couldn’t get the right jerseys in time, so Colombia was awarded a 20-0 victory.

The blunder prompted the resignation of women’s basketball development director Karina Rodriguez and Argentina team leader Hernan Amaya.

“It’s one of the saddest moments of my career,” Araya said. “I take full responsibility for what happened.”