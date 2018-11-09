Dancing against gun violence

Minneapolis-based Arena Dances addresses gun violence with “Hold My Hand,” a new dance work performed alongside Minnesota high school students. Artistic director Mathew Janczewski grounds the piece in “Requiem” by Minnesota composer Joshua Clausen. This 2018 choral work incorporates data sonification by Public Radio International reporter Sophie Chou, who used piano notes (of varying volume) to capture the toll of mass shootings in the United States. MPLS (imPulse) choir performs the piece live, with guest soprano Carrie Henneman Shaw. Also premiering is “One Room,” a trio set to music by experimental composer Nils Frahm. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $17.50-$24, 1-800-515-3849, etix.com.)

SHEILA REGAN