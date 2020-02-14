PLAINFIELD, Wis. — A small village in central Wisconsin is rallying to support the family of a kindergartener struck and killed just before boarding a school bus.
Six-year-old Maryana Kranz died and her 4-year-old sister was injured Monday morning along Highway 73 in the town of Oasis near Plainfield.
Waushara County sheriff's officials say a 76-year-old man drove his pickup around the stopped bus and struck the girls.
Tri-County Area Schools says Plainfield residents and surrounding communities have provided generous support, condolences and prayers for the family.
A fund has been created at Portage County Bank in Plainfield. And, a benefit will be held Feb. 29 at Ponderosa Pines in Bancroft.
