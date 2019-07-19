More from Star Tribune
Deputy chief resigns from state Department of Corrections
The move by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Walker comes after a week of turmoil at the Department of Human Services.
Curious Minnesota
How did these 11 Minnesota towns get their unusual names?
From Climax to Nimrod, Embarrass to Nowthen, we get to the root of some of Minnesota's most unusual place names.
West Metro
Potent storms expected to follow today's extreme heat, humidity
Highs were expected to reach 95 degrees for much of the state, resulting in a heat index of over 100 degrees.
Local
Metro Transit's first electric buses removed from service
Eight electric buses that are part of Metro Transit's C Line rapid bus service have been temporarily removed from service this week due to issues…
Local
Power station fires knock out service on hot day in Madison
Fires at two transmission substations in Wisconsin's capital knocked out power to more than 11,000 customers on a sweltering day, shutting down government buildings, courtrooms and businesses and prompting police to call in additional staff.