40 cattle swept downriver in southern Minnesota flooding
About 40 cattle were swept away from their pasture in southern Minnesota as heavy rainfall caused the Zumbro River to swell.
Local
Pilot, nurse killed in North Memorial helicopter crash
A third crew member is hospitalized. No patients were being transported when the helicopter crashed about 1 a.m. near the Brainerd airport.
Minneapolis
Sharif Willis, ex-Vice Lords leader, says he wants to end violence in Mpls.
A highly controversial figure in the 1990s movement to unite gangs around peace is back again trying to promote nonviolence.
West Metro
St. Louis Park will reconsider its decision to drop Pledge
A city spokeswoman confirmed that St. Louis Park officials would resume discussions on whether to require the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of city meetings "after hearing many comments from the community."
Local
As ODs mount, Minn. is warning doctors who prescribe excessive opioids
Variations in prescribing rates by county or medical specialty underscore the problem. In one Minnesota county, doctors issued 27.4 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents. In another, the rate was 98.6.