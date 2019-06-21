More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wis. Dems look to other lawsuits to block GOP lame-duck laws after court ruling
Wisconsin Democrats trying to undo laws passed by Republicans during a lame-duck session just before Gov. Scott Walker left office are putting their hopes behind a federal court challenge following a resounding legal defeat Friday.
National
Jury awards $585K to Minneapolis cop over license lookups
A federal jury has awarded $585,000 to a police officer who alleged that 58 fellow officers from the Minneapolis Police Department broke a federal privacy law by searching for her driver's license data without a lawful purpose.
Minneapolis
Minnesota grain elevator manager who bilked farmers gets 8 years in prison
Jerome Hennessey stole millions from Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator Co. to live large and pay for his hunting safaris.
West Metro
Former restaurateur Thom Pham given probation, house arrest for false tax returns
Thom Pham pleaded guilty to 38 felony counts of filing false tax returns.
St. Paul
Former leaders of St. Paul police watchdog group ask NAACP to step in
They said the NAACP and community members must ask for changes to police oversight in St. Paul.