West Metro
Ex-Minneapolis officer Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
Judge Kathryn Quaintance handed Noor the sentence after a two-hour hearing. He must serve two-thirds before he is eligible for parole.
East Metro
Suspect arrested, children safe in Cottage Grove abduction case
The search drew a heavy police presence with the FBI joining in while helicopters hovered over the area of 70th Street and Hardwood Avenue.
Local
The Latest: Fiance, father of woman killed by cop speak out
The Latest on the sentencing of a Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder (all times local):
National
GOP lawmaker questions flying of gay pride flag in Wisconsin
A Republican state lawmaker says Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' order to fly a rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time is divisive.
Local
Man accused in assault arrested, children with him OK
Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in Cottage Grove and driving away with the girls.