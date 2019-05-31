More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Fitzgerald, Vos: No gas tax increase to pay for roads
The Wisconsin Legislature's top Republicans say they'll scrap Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal to raise the gas tax to help pay for roads.
Variety
Milwaukee jury awards $6M to 3 men in lead poisoning lawsuit
A federal jury in Milwaukee on Friday awarded $2 million each to three men who sued three major paint and pigment companies which the men claimed were responsible for the lead poisoning they suffered as toddlers in their homes.
Local
CTC apologizes for seeking court costs from sex abuse victim
"Last week we failed in our commitment to be empathetic and respectful in our handling of our legal obligation," Children's Theatre Company artistic director Peter Brosius said.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis considers limiting landlords' ability to screen tenants
Landlords say applicants' criminal, eviction and credit history is relevant.