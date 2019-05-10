More from Star Tribune
Gay conversion ban gets personal for lawmakers in emotional debate
Minnesota Senate GOP leader, father of child with a dual gender identity, seeks to heal political and personal wounds.
Local
Commute by bicycle? Organizers of Bike to Work Day urge others to try it
Organizers are hoping thousands will pedal their way to work on Friday
Local
How much are electric vehicles affected by Minnesota's extreme cold?
Electric vehicles perform at their peak in temperatures between 50 and 80 degrees. Just how much does cold weather affect them?
National
State officials wipe out deer on Portage County farm
Wisconsin agriculture officials say they've killed all the deer on a Portage County deer farm after a buck from the facility tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
Local
Wisconsin sheriff says stray voltage may have killed cows
Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating whether stray electrical voltage contributed to the deaths of about two dozen cows on a farm near Almena.