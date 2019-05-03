More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Wisconsin woman sentenced for killing 3 infants in 1980s
A Wisconsin woman who pleaded guilty to killing her newborn son and two infants she babysat in the 1980s has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Minneapolis
Brothers fell 55 feet from roof, landed on patio, police say
They climbed over a barrier meant to prevent falls and plummeted from the roof of the building on Minneapolis' Midtown Greenway.
National
Minneapolis to pay $20M to family of 911 caller slain by cop
The city of Minneapolis will pay $20 million to the family of an unarmed woman fatally shot by a police officer when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime, city leaders announced Friday.
Local
St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in city's North End
No arrests have been made in the death, which was the state's eighth homicide of 2019.
Variety
Wisconsin university helps cat get new back legs
A tabby cat has new back legs, with the help of some University of Wisconsin-Madison students and a 3D printer.