Prosecutor: 'No basis' for Minneapolis cop to shoot woman
A prosecutor criticized a former Minneapolis police officer for his decision to shoot an unarmed woman who approached his squad car, suggesting Friday that he had "no basis" to fire when he couldn't see a weapon or the woman's hands.
Local
Why do Minnesotans play Duck, Duck, Gray Duck instead of Duck, Duck, Goose?
While 49 other states are stuck playing Duck, Duck, Goose, Minnesota plays something that's "different."
Local
The Latest: Expert: Reasonable force in Damond shooting
The Latest on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime (all times local):
National
UW-Oshkosh investigating racist sign
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials are investigating a sign in an off-campus home that said liberals, Jews, Muslims, gays and Hmong people aren't wanted.