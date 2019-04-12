More from Star Tribune
Child hurt, suspect arrested in Mall of America incident
A 5-year-old child plummeted three floors Friday after being pushed or thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, according to witnesses, and police said a 24-year-old man was in custody.
Families credited for 'hands-free' law in ceremony with governor
Law restricting handheld cellphone use takes effect Aug. 1.
Noor trial: Supervisor said photo in dining room led to Damond's identification
Challenge over body camera policy continues.
The Latest: Witness: Woman screamed child thrown at mall
The Latest on a 5-year-old child injured in an apparent attack at Minnesota's Mall of America (all times local):
