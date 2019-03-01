More from Star Tribune
East Metro
White Bear Township company to pay $7M to settle air pollution violations
Water Gremlin's pollution continued for more than 15 years, state officials said.
Local
Firefighters corral hundreds of gallons of nitric acid after industrial park spill
Authorities have shut down part of E. Hennepin Av. They say the spill has been contained, though some of the chemical apparently leaked into storm drains.
East Metro
Falcon Heights fires its fire chief, citing angry outbursts
Mayor said angry outbursts and violations of the city's respectful workplace policy forced the City Council to act.
National
Judge: Can't use cop's silence at trial in Damond shooting
Prosecutors can't use a former Minneapolis police officer's silence or the results of a pre-hire psychological exam as they present their case in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman, a judge ruled Friday.
Local
How did Minnesota's indigenous people survive the extreme winters?
Rod Fisher spends a couple of Sundays each month during the winter hanging around a bonfire with some of his science teacher colleagues, maybe drinking…