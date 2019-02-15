More from Star Tribune
Sheriff: 3 dead, deputy injured in northern Minnesota
Authorities say three people are dead and a sheriff's deputy is injured in northern Minnesota.
Illinois Democrats ask Evers to review Foxconn plant impact
Illinois congressional Democrats have asked Wisconsin's new Democratic governor to re-evaluate the environmental impact of a sprawling plant that Foxconn Technology Group plans to build near the states' border, saying they are concerned it could exacerbate flooding in Chicago's northern suburbs.
Madison police chief: Heroin overdoses increase in February
Madison's police chief says there's been a spike in the number of heroin overdoses during the past week and a "particularly toxic" batch of the drug in the city may be to blame.
Omar's edgy Israel tweet no surprise to some back home
As Ilhan Omar's political star was rising last year on her way to becoming one of the first Muslim women in Congress, several Minnesota Jewish leaders invited her to talk privately about past statements they considered anti-Semitic and anti-Israel. Gathering at a state senator's home, they hoped to get a better sense of her views while expressing their concerns.