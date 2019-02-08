More from Star Tribune
Local
National Guard rescues motorists stranded in blizzard-like storm in Renville County
The National Guard came to the rescue of drivers stranded in blizzard-like conditions Thursday night in Renville County. Local law enforcement requested its help after…
Local
Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run crash
Milwaukee police say a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian fled the scene of the crash.
National
Obscure Wisconsin board reverses climate change ban
A ban on employees of an obscure Wisconsin board that prevented them from addressing climate change has been lifted.
National
District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting
Prosecutors are reviewing evidence against a 26-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer.
National
