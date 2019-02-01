More from Star Tribune
Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes
Foxconn Technology Group said Friday that after its chairman spoke directly with President Donald Trump the Taiwanese company will proceed with plans to construct a plant in Wisconsin that will make liquid crystal display screens that can be used for small electronic devices.
Local
'It was pure survival': One man fights despair, frostbite in the polar vortex
Jay Mitchell thought he would die in the relentless, brutal cold. Then he got help and treatment. But there's still a chance doctors might have to amputate one or both feet.
Local
Minnesota sculptors test limits with Trump piece
Politics has reached the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship and organizers aren't happy about it. A Minnesota snow sculpting team won't be at the event this week after two of their proposed pieces - including one depicting President Trump - were denied due to political overtones or inappropriateness.
Local
Bye bye polar vortex; temps finally rise above zero in state
The mercury at 6 a.m. reached 1 above zero at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, officially ending a 78-hour stretch of sub-zero cold in the Twin Cities area.