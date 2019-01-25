More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Northern Minnesota girl wins bid to pose with gun in yearbook photo
As high school trap shooting skyrockets across Minnesota, schools debate whether photos of students posing with guns should be in yearbooks.
Variety
Windchill? Bring it on, say organizers of Saturday's Winter Kite Festival in Minneapolis
Saturday's event on Lake Harriet is expected to draw 3,000 people, who'll put the windchill factor to good use.
East Metro
St. Paul sees overall drop in serious crime, increase in reported rapes
The city's year-end crime statistics for 2018 showed a 7.2 percent drop from the previous year in the most serious offenses.
Local
Pope Francis launches 'Click to Pray' app
Ever wanted to pray with the Pope? A new app lets you join his prayers.