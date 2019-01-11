More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Suspect worked with teen's parents for a day
The Latest on a Wisconsin teenager who was found alive three months after disappearing following her parents' deaths (all times local):
National
Google considers building $600M data center in Minnesota
Google is looking into building a $600 million data center in central Minnesota that would be powered by two wind farms.
Local
What we know about the Jayme Closs case
Patterson is held on murder and kidnapping charges after Jayme Closs, 13, was found alive in Gordon, Wis., Thursday. Here's what we know about the case so far.
Local
Shopko announces closure of 6 more stores in Wisconsin
Shopko has announced the closure of six more stores in Wisconsin.