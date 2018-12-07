Last week was the toughest weekly news quiz in months, with an average score of just 64 percent. The easiest question of the week was identifying that Stephen Hillenburg was the founder of SpongeBob SquarePants, with 92 percent getting that right. The toughest question? The name of Margaret Atwood's upcoming sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." Just 38 percent of you knew that it was "The Testaments."
But it's a new week. Good luck!
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
After 32 years in office, Kordiak savors a first on Anoka County Board — at least for a couple weeks
Commissioner Jim Kordiak's first and final meeting as board chair will be Dec. 18.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council unanimously reappoints Arradondo as police chief
The 29-year department veteran breezed through the council vote.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council approves 2040 plan on 12-1 vote
The comprehensive plan gained national attention for its upzoning of an entire city, allowing the construction of triplexes in neighborhoods once reserved for single-family homes. Linea Palmisano was the only no vote.
Local
Northern Minnesota senior home's license suspended for multiple health and safety violations
Inspectors found serious health and safety violations that pose "an imminent risk" to its residents.
Minneapolis
Final Four shooting for 2,000 volunteers in April
A kickoff was held Friday to start recruiting locals for the annual NCAA finals, to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium this spring.