Last week was the toughest weekly news quiz in months, with an average score of just 64 percent. The easiest question of the week was identifying that Stephen Hillenburg was the founder of SpongeBob SquarePants, with 92 percent getting that right. The toughest question? The name of Margaret Atwood's upcoming sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." Just 38 percent of you knew that it was "The Testaments."

But it's a new week. Good luck!