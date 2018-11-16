Last week's news quiz was our most popular one yet, and everyone did well, with an average score of 77 percent. Almost everyone got the question right on who was forced out of the Trump Administration that week (Jeff Sessions.)
But it's a new week. Good luck!
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Follow the Denied Justice podcast
Episode 6 will be available soon. Please check back later. Subscribe to the "Inside the News" podcast to receive the next episode on: iTunes…
National
Evers taking different approach to transition than Walker
Gov. Scott Walker is leaving office just like he came in — with a flourish.
Local
Weekend I-35W closure in Minneapolis will be last of the year
Drivers can plan on more weekend closures in the spring as the $239 million I-35W downtown-to-Crosstown project continues until 2021. In a shred of good news, MnDOT will reopen ramp access from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue on Monday.
National
Governor's residence Christmas tree harvested from forest
Minnesota foresters have cut down the official state Christmas tree in the Nemadji State Forest.
Local
Watch live: Alan Page receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Alan Page, the former Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court justice, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian, in…