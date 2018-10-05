More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era sword from Swedish lake
Saga Vanecek found the 1,500-year-old sword after stepping on what she thought was a stick.
National
No charges filed in St. Paul police shooting of armed man
Minnesota prosecutors said Friday that they have declined to file charges against two St. Paul police officers who fatally shot an armed man in August.
Local
Six Minnesota kids diagnosed with rare, polio-like disorder
All cases have been reported in the last two weeks. Officials are alerting doctors and urging parents to take common anti-virus precautions.
National
Paulsen, Phillips talk taxes and ads in expensive election
Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic challenger Dean Phillips are taking their close congressional race to the debate stage.
National
Walker would welcome Trump during hardest gubernatorial race
Gov. Scott Walker, reiterating that he's in the toughest race for governor in his career, said Friday he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to help him out even as polls show most Wisconsin voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing.
