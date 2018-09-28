More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
St. Paul to pay $520,000 to bystander attacked by police K-9
Desiree Collins was taking out the trash when K-9 Gabe attacked her without warning or orders from his handler.
Local
Charges filed in 2016 Brown County homicide
Prosecutors say the man charged with killing a Bellevue woman in 2016 fatally shot her over money her boyfriend owed him.
Variety
Why Twin Cities walk signals and garage alerts should have Minnesota accents
Talking walk signals and parking garage alerts add to the urban cacophony. At least they could speak Minnesotan.
Local
Owl wedged in car's grill freed by DNR warden
Department of Natural Resources wardens have answered the call to help wildlife in the past, but in this western Wisconsin case it was a beautiful bird in a very tight spot.
National
Vukmir calls for Kavanaugh confirmation, Baldwin opposed
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir on Friday amplified her call for embattled U.S. Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed, while Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin remained opposed.