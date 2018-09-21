More from Star Tribune
Sheriff lays out missed chances for quick answers to Jacob's fate
A task force formed to find missing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 wasted time chasing far-flung leads and listening to psychics rather than tracking compelling evidence close to home, Don Gudmundson said.
Local
Mpls. council rejects contract with Sally Yates to investigate ketamine use
The city leaves $50,000 on the table, and council members did not address their own calls for a third-party probe.
National
Democrat Barnes' comment on Trump backers draws GOP ire
The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin is suggesting that supporters of President Donald Trump want to create a "superior race," a comment that's drawing the ire of Republicans.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis council delays decision on homeless camp relocation
The unanimous vote to delay the decision to Sept. 26 came after substantial opposition to the city-recommended site.
Local
Strong storms batter southern Minn., leave 'significant damage'
Downed power lines and blocked roads led to classes being called off in some towns Friday after some wicked weather swept across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities late Thursday.