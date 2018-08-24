More from Star Tribune
Mankato's iconic Happy Chef statue will speak again
After many mute years, the jolly giant will once again greet children and diners at the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 169.
Slithering surprise found under hood of SUV in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin motorist was having car trouble when he pulled over to find a slithering surprise.
Yahoo takes down ad using Justine Damond photo to sell debt services
Family's lawyer decries misuse of image of someone killed by police.
Report: Wisconsin still has wastewater permit backlog
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it still has a backlog of wastewater discharge permits to review more than a year after an audit found the agency wasn't following its own policies aimed at preventing water pollution.