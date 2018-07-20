More from Star Tribune
National
Liberal groups press Swanson to dump Nolan as running mate
Democrat Lori Swanson is coming under pressure from some liberal groups to dump U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her gubernatorial running mate.
Variety
Wisconsin community seeks solution after string of suicides
Several suicides by young people in a Madison suburb have the community struggling to find ways to address mental health among its youth.
Local
4 years after daughter dies of E. coli, Minn. mom dies of same infection
Pelican Rapids pharmacist lost her daughter four years ago to an E. coli infection, then died from prolonged complications herself.
National
Woman injured by lightning strike at Country Thunder
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says a woman attending the Country Thunder Wisconsin Music Festival in Twin Lakes has been seriously injured by a lightning strike.
Local
Dentist accused of having sexual contact with jail inmates
A dentist who did contract work at the Minnehaha County Jail has been charged with having sexual contact with at least five female inmates.
