More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minneapolis votes to raise tobacco-buying age to 21
The age for buying tobacco in the city of Minneapolis will rise to 21, after a unanimous vote on the City Council Friday.
Local
Catalyst sells US operations to China company
Canadian company Catalyst Paper Corp. is selling its U.S. operations including paper mills in Rumford, Maine, and Biron, Wisconsin, to a Chinese company.
Minneapolis
Student arrested in beating of school aide freed without bail
Mohammed Dukuly no longer needed life support and sat up in his hospital bed and smiling two days after the attack at the Minneapolis school where he works.
Local
Two dogs, three adults, one state park add up to 100 ticks in less than 24 hours
"We could see them everywhere."
National
In turnabout, Minnesota senator becomes lieutenant governor
A high-ranking Minnesota state lawmaker thrust into the lieutenant governor's office by U.S. Sen. Al Franken's resignation abruptly took the oath of office and resigned her state Senate seat on Friday, a swift reversal for the longtime Republican senator who had resisted the job and its duties.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.