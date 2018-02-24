Round 2 draws near.

After digging out Friday morning from a storm that brought several inches of heavy, wet snow to the Twin Cities metro area and other parts of the state, Minnesotans refueled the snowblowers and shook off the shovels in preparation for a second, even stronger storm. Luckily, it’ll arrive on Saturday, when driving is optional for many residents.

Friday afternoon and evening provided a brief respite after a harrowing morning commute in which snow-covered roads sent scores of motorists sliding into ditches.

Parking suddenly got more difficult, too. Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hastings, Plymouth, St. Anthony, West St. Paul, Crystal, Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Robbins­dale all declared snow emergencies after 3 to 6 inches of snow fell Thursday night into Friday morning.

Just as residents dug out from that one, the National Weather Service sharpened its forecast for another approaching storm, issuing a winter storm warning that will start at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Twin Cities area and much of southern Minnesota, with 5 to 7 inches of fresh snow expected.

Heavy snow is expected to fall at rates of 1 or 2 inches per hour late Saturday afternoon, with some rumbles of “thunder snow” possible, the Weather Service said. Later Saturday night, northwest winds gusting to 30 miles an hour will create blowing snow in some areas.

Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map

The prospect of another heavy snow could lead Minneapolis to issue a second snow emergency just as the one issued Friday expires. It’s too early to say, said Minneapolis city spokesman Casper Hill.

“We make our decision based on what snow actually falls,” he said. “But after a big snowfall, always keep watching.”

And definitely keep up on those parking rules.

A winter sports paradise

While parking could be a hassle, the hefty snowfalls just days apart should be good news for winter sports enthusiasts who have been starved for healthy snow for much of the winter.

Weather Service meteorologist Bill Borghoff said the metro area is in line for receiving the heaviest snow totals as the storm moves across the state.

In the metro, flakes should start flying midafternoon Saturday and be most intense between 6 and 10 p.m., Borghoff said.

The dumping will come after 6 inches of snow fell in Burnsville and Bloomington Thursday night into early Friday. Other totals included 5.7 inches in White Bear Lake, Edina and Rosemount; 5.6 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and North St. Paul, and 5.4 inches in Woodbury. Outstate, Montevideo picked up 8 inches while Brainerd had 7.6 inches, the Weather Service said.