Your gastrointestinal system contains about a hundred trillion bacteria.

They help with digestion, immunity and other important functions. But sometimes they go astray in disagreeable ways.

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) is a condition where otherwise beneficial bacteria end up in the wrong part of the digestive system, then proliferate and cause unpleasant symptoms such as abdominal pain, gas, bloating, constipation and diarrhea.

“Bacteria can be healthy and helpful as long as they stay in the large intestine,” dietitian Erica Ilton said. “Anything that allows them to get into the small intestine is not great, and predisposes you to SIBO.”

Haven’t heard of SIBO? You’re not alone.

“It’s more recognized now, but I still see patients who say their doctor didn’t even know about it,” said Hazel Veloso, a gastroenterologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

This condition was once thought to occur in a small number of post-surgical patients, but recent studies suggest it’s much more common than previously thought.

A review in the journal Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology said SIBO may be found in people who have irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, diverticulitis, pancreatitis, hypothyroidism, Parkinson’s disease, scleroderma, diabetes and coronary artery disease — and this list is not exhaustive.

SIBO can also occur after certain abdominal surgeries, such as a gastric bypass. And it’s common in people who take proton pump inhibitors to reduce stomach acid (which allows bacteria to flourish).

Veloso said SIBO is common among people who use narcotics such as oxycodone and morphine. The use of these medications slows the passage of food through the gut, which allows food to linger in the small intestine. That’s more time for bacteria to grow.

“We’re even now seeing SIBO come from gastrointestinal infections such as food poisoning,” Veloso said. “Anything that causes the small bowel to be slow — even radiation for cancer or advancing age — can cause SIBO.”

Veloso said, “The gold-standard test for SIBO is a small bowel aspirate, but it’s invasive and expensive.” In this test, the doctor uses an endoscope to sample fluid from the small intestine, and tests it for the bacteria that indicate SIBO.

“Whenever my patients say they have bloating, abdominal pain, fatigue, constipation or diarrhea, I order a lactulose breath test,” she said. “That’s the easier way.” For this test, the patient drinks a beverage containing lactulose (a type of sugar), then breathes into test tubes every 20 minutes over a span of three hours. The breath samples are tested to determine whether hydrogen and/or methane gas are being produced from intestinal bacteria. Those gases are signs that bacteria are growing in the small intestine. Some doctors also use a glucose breath test.

“A lot of gut conditions can mimic one another, so it’s important to get a diagnosis,” Ilton said. “Sometimes a client will say, ‘I think I have SIBO,’ but I make sure they have a real diagnosis before they start any dietary treatment.”

A multipronged approach is available to alleviate symptoms, prevent the condition from recurring and eradicate the underlying disease. Antibiotics such as rifaximin kill bacteria in the small intestine, and nutrition intervention will help prevent further bacterial growth and address any nutritional deficiencies.