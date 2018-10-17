Face cleansing used to be the most boring part of a skin-care regimen. Want bells and whistles? Better to look to the pricey moisturizer that comes in a faceted faux-crystal jar. But with beauty customers more educated than ever, attention has turned toward the humble face cleanser. Face wash formulas come in a Willy Wonka variety of forms: foams and balms and gels, mousses, milks and clays. To parse all the products and figure out the best solution for you, you’ll need the dermis of an armadillo. Good thing we’ve done some of the work for you.

The ideal cleanser

Don’t get distracted by slick marketing campaigns. According to Dr. Barbara Sturm, an aesthetic medical doctor in Germany with a namesake skin-care line, the function of a daily cleanser should be straightforward. It’s “to remove dead skin cells, oil, dirt and other pollutants from the skin, unclog pores, prevent skin conditions such as acne, and prepare the skin for the next step in your skin-care regimen.” In reality, though, it’s a formulation challenge: A good cleanser must whisk away the bad stuff, yet magically leave your skin microbiome (that is, microorganisms that naturally live on your epidermis) relatively unscathed. “Cleansing is really a delicate balance between hygiene and barrier damage,” said Amy Gordinier-Regan, the founder of Skinfix. “It truly is the foundation of good skin care. You can do more harm than good by using the wrong cleanser.”

What’s the deal with pH?

Perhaps you’ve seen it in product listings or on beauty blogs: It’s all about the pH. But how does that affect washing your face? The idea is that if the cleanser mimics the skin’s naturally acidic pH (5.5), it will be gentler on your skin’s acid mantle (the protective, slightly acidic layer made up of natural oils, dead skin cells and sweat). The acid mantle is what maintains skin health and staves off bacterial infections, said Dr. Dendy Engelman, a dermatologist in Manhattan. Unfortunately, many traditional cleanser options, like soap and sulfate-based formulas, can skew high on the pH scale (soap is generally between 9 and 10) and strip down the acid mantle. “If, after washing, your skin feels tight, dry or inflamed,” Engelman said, “that means the cleanser or cleansing mechanism was too strong.”

Oil vs. water

Despite the huge number of cleansers on the market today, they basically break down into two categories: oil-based and water-based. “Oil-based cleansers can do a wonderful job of maintaining the skin barrier,” Gordinier-Regan said. Oils also help break down makeup. But, she said, “an oil-based cleanser will always leave behind some residue, so you want to make sure the oils in the cleanser are not clogging your pores.” If your skin is oily or prone to breakouts, Sturm suggests, look for a water-based gel or foam cleanser.

Triple cleansing?

Double and triple cleansing are ideas that sprang from the Korean and Japanese beauty crazes of recent years. The traditional K-beauty scenario involves using an oil-based cleanser to break down makeup. And because some makeup, especially waterproof and long-wear formulas, is oil-based, it breaks down best with oil. Then, because the oil cleanser leaves a residue, which is now mixed with the dirt and makeup, you follow it with “a traditional water-based foaming cleanser, which removes the oils and butters that the balms or oils leave on skin,” said Tiffany Masterson, founder of Drunk Elephant. Problems pop up when you start washing with two water-based cleansers, which can result in over-cleansing. If you have dry skin and want some oil residue, Masterson offers this hack: Use a water-based cleanser to get the grime off, then use the oil cleanser.

To exfoliate or not to exfoliate

Be wary of cleansers loaded with acids, Masterson said. “It’s completely gimmicky to add all those acids, because cleansers are a rinse-off product, and you’d want your glycolic acid, for example, to have the chance to penetrate.” Sturm takes an even more conservative approach, noting the abuse of exfoliators. You should be exfoliating only one or two times a week no matter the form, she said. Yet with exfoliating acids (glycolic, lactic, salicylic and more) in so many formulations now, you can easily over-exfoliate without meaning to. Engelman advises reading the ingredients lists closely. “If you look at K-beauty or French beauty regimens, you’ll notice that exfoliating is only one step, if any,” she said. “The belief is that if you give your skin everything it needs to perform optimally, you won’t have to help it exfoliate itself. The truth is our skin naturally exfoliates itself through programmed cell turnover.”