Are You Dreaming of a Melty Christmas?

________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook From AM Tuesday to AM Thursday
Other than a few flurries possible on Tuesday, it looks like weather across much of the Upper Midwest will be rather quiet over the next several days. In fact, some of the extended models don't show any precipitation chances around here until closer to Christmas Day next week... Stay tuned!
By Paul Douglas
Returning from Israel (via JFK) Sunday the friendly Delta pilot announced "It's 1 degree in the Twin Cities. I hope you're just passing through!" He paused and then kept babbling. "It's cold but pretty out there. Pretty cold!" Proving that everyone's a comedian.
Having a healthy sense of humor helps to cope with not only weather, but the vicissitudes of life.
'Tis the season to be joyously stressed, but at least we won't have weather to worry about anytime soon. A minor slap of arctic air pulls the mercury below 0F tonight, but Pacific breezes return later this week. In fact models keep daytime highs above freezing from Friday into Thursday of next week. ECMWF hints at 40F a few of those days.
That assumes the sun comes out, which can be a tall order this time of year. Melting snow often moistens the lowest few hundred feet of the atmosphere, keeping a canopy of fog, stratus and crud overhead. Good news: no big storms brewing into the late December. Hey, I'm dreaming of a sloppy Christmas!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Dusting of flakes. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 19.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds: NW 5. Low: -6.
WEDNESDAY: Numbing start. Bright sunshine. Winds: S 7-12. High: 11.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 9. High: 30.
FRIDAY: Peeks of sun, a welcome thaw. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 22. High: 35.
SATURDAY: Pacific breeze. No travel woes. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 25. High: 38.
SUNDAY: Intervals of sun. Melting snow. Winds. SE 7-12. Wake-up: 27. High: 37.
MONDAY: Patchy clouds & fog, but mild. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: 40.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
December 17th
1996: 20 to 40 mph winds combined with recent snowfall produce blizzard like conditions for about a 36 hour period over much of the area. Whiteout conditions are common in rural and open areas. Every county road in Yellow Medicine county was impassable by the morning of the 18th. Travelers heading west were stranded in Clara City as plows were pulled off the road. Wind chills were as low as 60 degrees below zero.
1946: Heavy snow is reported along with strong wind across northern Minnesota. Duluth has winds up to 62 mph.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 17th
Average High: 27F (Record: 55F set in 1998)
Average Low: 12F (Record: -27F set in 1901)
Record Rainfall: 1.50" set in 1891
Record Snowfall: 5.2" set in 1996
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 17th
Sunrise: 7:45am
Sunset: 4:33pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 47 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 23 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 50 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for December 17th at Midnight
0.9 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight – December 17, 2019 – marks what might be your first night for seeing meteors in the annual Ursid meteor shower. This shower typically peaks around the December solstice, which, in 2019, comes on December 21 or 22, depending on your time zone. The shower’s peak morning is probably December 22, but any of the next few mornings should yield some Ursids as well. The meteor shower usually ends around December 26. Generally, the Ursids are a low-key affair, offering perhaps as many as 5-10 meteors per hour in a dark sky. In rare instances, bursts of 100 or more meteors per hour have been observed at times over the past century. The chart at the top of the page shows the Big and Little Dippers – Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, for whom this meteor shower is named – around 1 a.m. when the Big Dipper is well up in the north-northeast. That’s about the time of night you’ll want to start watching this meteor shower. Fortunately, the moon is now in waning phase. By the time of the Ursids’ peak on the morning of December 22 or 23, the moon will exhibit a fairly thin waning crescent, and shouldn’t too greatly intrude on what’s usually a low-key spattering of Ursid meteors."
Tuesday Weather Outlook
____________________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
"To Adapt to Climate Change, Vulnerable Areas Need Better Forecasts"
"Failures to predict drought and other weather extremes put people in African and small island nations at particular risk. Efforts to monitor changes to the climate for adaptation planning are woefully weak worldwide, according to a report by the United Nations and a coalition of agricultural nonprofits. There are inadequate meteorological and hydrological monitoring systems in place that could help farmers and ranchers better prepare for the onset of droughts and other harsh conditions, the U.N. says, warning that those deficiencies could threaten food supplies. The findings are part of the U.N.'s inaugural "2019 State of Climate Services" report issued this month. It's the first of its kind and was requested by parties to the previous gathering of governments for negotiations under the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Katowice, Poland, in 2018."
See more from Scientific American HERE:
__________________________________________________________________________
"NASA Just Watched a Mass of Cyclones on Jupiter Evolve Into a Mesmerising Hexagon"
"Jupiter is a turbulent place. Its colossal red cyclone is, of course, the planet's most famous storm. But when NASA's Juno probe arrived in 2016, it found something even more wildly tempestuous - the gas giant's polar regions. At the north pole, nine storms raged; a large central one bang on the pole, and eight smaller ones arrayed around it. At the south pole, there was a similar, but slightly different arrangement with six storms, five arrayed in an almost perfect pentagon around a central cyclone. These cyclones are all similarly sized - almost as wide as the United States. (And at each pole, all cyclones are spinning in the same direction - counterclockwise in the north, and clockwise in the south. That's pretty neat.) Not much was known about these storms. Were they permanent or semi-permanent features, like the Great Red Spot, or would they soon be wiped away? We know now, after several years of Juno flybys, that the storms are pretty persistent."
See more from Science Alert HERE:
____________________________________________________________________________
"'We Fear for Our Children:' Alaska Natives Speak out in Climate Change Report"
"For the first time, NOAA's annual report on the devastating effects of climate change in the Arctic is highlighting the unsettling changes to the lives of the people who live there. Few communities on Earth are experiencing the effects of climate change as profoundly as Alaska Natives. Now, their voices and experiences are being amplified in a new climate report by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration that highlights how dramatic sea ice losses and ecosystem shifts are impacting their food security and traditional way of life. At the American Geophysical Union annual meeting in San Francisco today, NOAA released its 2019 “Arctic Report Card,” an annual status update on the changes unfolding up north as the Arctic warms at breakneck speed. Now in its 14th year, the report contains the usual mix of dismal news on retreating sea ice, thawing permafrost, and Greenland’s ongoing meltdown. But it also drew special focus to Alaska’s Bering Sea, with several chapters detailing the dramatic, warming-fueled changes unfolding across the region, changes NOAA describes as “disquieting.” To put a human face on the ongoing transformation, the report also includes a chapter authored by 10 indigenous elders representing communities across the Bering, a first for the annual report."
________________________________________________________________________
"Threat of drought wiped off California map after soaking storms"
"What a difference a couple storms make. The recent onslaught of soaking rains and snowy days has wiped the threat of drought off the California map. The latest federal Drought Monitor Map, a way to measure drought that's mainly used in agriculture, shows only 3.5 percent of the state as "abnormally dry" with a tiny sliver of yellow on the California-Oregon border. Only a week ago, 85 percent of the state was yellow. California saw a slow start to the rainy season with little rain in October and the first three weeks of November. The storm door finally opened on Thanksgiving week and systems have been sweeping the state ever since. "All of a sudden we went from people wondering when it would rain to people wondering when it will stop raining," says Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area. "It’s almost as if a switch was flipped."
__________________________________________________________________________