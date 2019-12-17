Are You Dreaming of a Melty Christmas?

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Dusting of flakes. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 19.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds: NW 5. Low: -6.

WEDNESDAY: Numbing start. Bright sunshine. Winds: S 7-12. High: 11.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 9. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Peeks of sun, a welcome thaw. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 22. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Pacific breeze. No travel woes. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 25. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Intervals of sun. Melting snow. Winds. SE 7-12. Wake-up: 27. High: 37.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds & fog, but mild. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: 40.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 17th

1996: 20 to 40 mph winds combined with recent snowfall produce blizzard like conditions for about a 36 hour period over much of the area. Whiteout conditions are common in rural and open areas. Every county road in Yellow Medicine county was impassable by the morning of the 18th. Travelers heading west were stranded in Clara City as plows were pulled off the road. Wind chills were as low as 60 degrees below zero.

1946: Heavy snow is reported along with strong wind across northern Minnesota. Duluth has winds up to 62 mph.

_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 17th

Average High: 27F (Record: 55F set in 1998)

Average Low: 12F (Record: -27F set in 1901)

Record Rainfall: 1.50" set in 1891

Record Snowfall: 5.2" set in 1996

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 17th

Sunrise: 7:45am

Sunset: 4:33pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 47 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 23 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 50 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for December 17th at Midnight

0.9 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight – December 17, 2019 – marks what might be your first night for seeing meteors in the annual Ursid meteor shower. This shower typically peaks around the December solstice, which, in 2019, comes on December 21 or 22, depending on your time zone. The shower’s peak morning is probably December 22, but any of the next few mornings should yield some Ursids as well. The meteor shower usually ends around December 26. Generally, the Ursids are a low-key affair, offering perhaps as many as 5-10 meteors per hour in a dark sky. In rare instances, bursts of 100 or more meteors per hour have been observed at times over the past century. The chart at the top of the page shows the Big and Little Dippers – Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, for whom this meteor shower is named – around 1 a.m. when the Big Dipper is well up in the north-northeast. That’s about the time of night you’ll want to start watching this meteor shower. Fortunately, the moon is now in waning phase. By the time of the Ursids’ peak on the morning of December 22 or 23, the moon will exhibit a fairly thin waning crescent, and shouldn’t too greatly intrude on what’s usually a low-key spattering of Ursid meteors."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at temps across the nation for Tuesday, which is cooler than average across much of the Central US by -5F to -10F. However, the Southeast will be running nearly +10F to +15F above average with highs in the 70s and 80s across parts of Florida.

________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through midweek shows a large storm system moving through the eastern half of the country with widespread showers and storms in the south and areas of snow and ice from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast. This will be a high impact storm for folks in the Northeast as travel concerns continue through Tuesday. Meanwhile, moisture will continue to impact parts of the West Coast with another storm system approaching the region by midweek. However, weather conditions remain calm across much of the Central US as a big bubble of High Pressure continues to keep things dry there.

______________________________________________________________________________ Snow & Ice in the Northeast A storm system moving through the Northeast will continue to drop areas of snow and ice, which will likely cause travel issues across the region. Note that snowfall amounts won't be too significant, but it'll be just enough to cause headaches for commuters through Tuesday.

____________________________________________________________________________



Heavy Ranifall Potential

The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA WPC, shows heavy precipitation continuing across the Southeast as the large storm slides east. Several inches of rain there could lead to localized areas of flooding through Tuesday. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US will see several inches of precipitation, mainly along the Coast and especially in the High elevations, where widespread heavy snow will be possible. Note that the next 7 days looks to remain dry from the Four Corners region through the Upper Midwest.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Tornado Reports So Far...

According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 1,605 tornado reports across the nation so far this year through mid December, which is the most tornadoes we've seen in a year since 2011, when 1880 tornadoes were reported during the year. Interestingly, there have been more than 600 reports of severe weather so far this year, including 54 tornado reports so far this year.





_________________________________________________________________

"Newly Identified Jet-Stream Pattern Could Imperil Global Food Supplies"

"A new study finds a 20-fold increase in the risk of simultaneous heat waves in major crop-producing regions when the pattern is in place. A new study finds a 20-fold increase in the risk of simultaneous heat waves in major crop-producing regions when the pattern is in place. During the summer of 2018, the future of climate change became the present. Highly amplified jet stream patterns remained stuck in place for unusually long periods of time, bringing the planet an onslaught of remarkable weather catastrophes—for example, unprecedented heat waves and drought in East Asia and Northern Europe, the start of the deadliest and most expensive fire season on record in California, and Japan’s deadliest floods since 1982. The extreme summer weather helped bring the 2018 tally of billion-dollar weather-related disasters to 39--the fourth highest such total for any year since 1990, according to insurance broker Aon Benfield. Among these were seven billion-dollar droughts--the highest number of billion-dollar droughts on record (previous record: six in 1999 and 2015). Total damages from drought in 2018 were near $33 billion—tied for the fifth-highest level of global drought damage since 1975. Unfortunately, extreme jet stream patterns like those of 2018 may be getting more common and more extreme, representing a significant danger to global food security. An April 26 paper, Extreme weather events in early summer 2018 connected by a recurrent hemispheric wave-7 pattern, by climate scientist Kai Kornhuber of Columbia University and co-authors, found that the 2018 extremes were associated with a particular mode of “stuck in place” jet stream behavior—one that has increased in frequency and persistence in recent decades."



_________________________________________________________________________

"To Adapt to Climate Change, Vulnerable Areas Need Better Forecasts" "Failures to predict drought and other weather extremes put people in African and small island nations at particular risk. Efforts to monitor changes to the climate for adaptation planning are woefully weak worldwide, according to a report by the United Nations and a coalition of agricultural nonprofits. There are inadequate meteorological and hydrological monitoring systems in place that could help farmers and ranchers better prepare for the onset of droughts and other harsh conditions, the U.N. says, warning that those deficiencies could threaten food supplies. The findings are part of the U.N.'s inaugural "2019 State of Climate Services" report issued this month. It's the first of its kind and was requested by parties to the previous gathering of governments for negotiations under the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Katowice, Poland, in 2018." See more from Scientific American HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________ "NASA Just Watched a Mass of Cyclones on Jupiter Evolve Into a Mesmerising Hexagon" "Jupiter is a turbulent place. Its colossal red cyclone is, of course, the planet's most famous storm. But when NASA's Juno probe arrived in 2016, it found something even more wildly tempestuous - the gas giant's polar regions. At the north pole, nine storms raged; a large central one bang on the pole, and eight smaller ones arrayed around it. At the south pole, there was a similar, but slightly different arrangement with six storms, five arrayed in an almost perfect pentagon around a central cyclone. These cyclones are all similarly sized - almost as wide as the United States. (And at each pole, all cyclones are spinning in the same direction - counterclockwise in the north, and clockwise in the south. That's pretty neat.) Not much was known about these storms. Were they permanent or semi-permanent features, like the Great Red Spot, or would they soon be wiped away? We know now, after several years of Juno flybys, that the storms are pretty persistent." See more from Science Alert HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ "'We Fear for Our Children:' Alaska Natives Speak out in Climate Change Report" "For the first time, NOAA's annual report on the devastating effects of climate change in the Arctic is highlighting the unsettling changes to the lives of the people who live there. Few communities on Earth are experiencing the effects of climate change as profoundly as Alaska Natives. Now, their voices and experiences are being amplified in a new climate report by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration that highlights how dramatic sea ice losses and ecosystem shifts are impacting their food security and traditional way of life. At the American Geophysical Union annual meeting in San Francisco today, NOAA released its 2019 “Arctic Report Card,” an annual status update on the changes unfolding up north as the Arctic warms at breakneck speed. Now in its 14th year, the report contains the usual mix of dismal news on retreating sea ice, thawing permafrost, and Greenland’s ongoing meltdown. But it also drew special focus to Alaska’s Bering Sea, with several chapters detailing the dramatic, warming-fueled changes unfolding across the region, changes NOAA describes as “disquieting.” To put a human face on the ongoing transformation, the report also includes a chapter authored by 10 indigenous elders representing communities across the Bering, a first for the annual report." See more from Vice HERE:

________________________________________________________________________ "Threat of drought wiped off California map after soaking storms" "What a difference a couple storms make. The recent onslaught of soaking rains and snowy days has wiped the threat of drought off the California map. The latest federal Drought Monitor Map, a way to measure drought that's mainly used in agriculture, shows only 3.5 percent of the state as "abnormally dry" with a tiny sliver of yellow on the California-Oregon border. Only a week ago, 85 percent of the state was yellow. California saw a slow start to the rainy season with little rain in October and the first three weeks of November. The storm door finally opened on Thanksgiving week and systems have been sweeping the state ever since. "All of a sudden we went from people wondering when it would rain to people wondering when it will stop raining," says Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area. "It’s almost as if a switch was flipped." See more from SFGate HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________