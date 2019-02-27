When Kristyn Hansen first worked at Stews Barber Shop, she cut hair nine hours a day, three days a week. She earned no overtime pay, had no mandated breaks, and her bosses didn't cover Social Security taxes, unemployment or disability insurance.

That's because Hansen, 32, was classified as an independent contractor. "I loved it," she said. The schedule allowed her to take five classes at a local college. The pay — 60 percent of an $18 haircut — made for "a comfortable living" serving about 30 customers a day. Health insurance was covered by her husband's employer.

But in October, the shop switched its seven barbers to employee status. To offset the expense of payroll taxes, sick leave, vacation and other benefits for the barbers, pay dropped to $15 an hour, with just a 15 percent share of the haircut price.

Now Hansen works four nine-hour days, taking home about $300 less weekly than when she worked just three days. "For some people, there are advantages to being an employee," she said. "But not for me. I'm stressed for sure."

A California Supreme Court decision last April is upending large and small workplaces across California, making it harder to classify workers as independent contractors. A wide variety of industries are affected — not just app-based companies like Uber and Lyft.

Independent contractors are found among construction workers, truckers and warehouse workers, music teachers, software coders, salespeople, farm laborers, janitors, dog walkers, hairdressers, home-care workers, security guards, doctors, insurance agents, journalists and strippers.

Each sector may have workers who want to remain contractors, collecting untaxed wages upfront without deductions for benefits, and having control over their hours. And it may include others who prefer to be employees, with unemployment insurance, more job stability and the right to join unions.

But the court set a strict new test: It assumes that anyone is an employee if his or her job is central to a company's core business or if the bosses direct how the work is done. The decision came in a lawsuit by drivers for Dynamex Operations West, a national package delivery company that reclassified its employees as contractors, forcing them to use their own vehicles and pay gas and other expenses. A stricter standard, the court wrote, should prevent businesses from evading "fundamental responsibilities."

The court's new test, modeled on a Massachusetts law, strikes at the heart of a fundamental transformation in the U.S. labor force over the past half-century. Many companies have shifted much of their workforces to independent contractor status or to staffing agencies, which offer no job security.

The trend cuts labor costs. This "fissured workplace," as experts call it, has driven down union membership — by law, independent contractors cannot bargain collectively — and contributed to a loss of middle-wage jobs and wider inequality between workers and bosses.

Companies built around smartphone apps have embraced the independent contractor model, fueling a multibillion-dollar "gig economy." But Uber, Lyft, Amazon, Doordash, Grubhub and others have been sued by thousands of workers who say they are misclassified as independent contractors.