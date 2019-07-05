Q: You're lying by the pool, and people in the water keep splashing and getting you wet. Is it OK to tell them to stop?

A: There's something very unpleasant about getting splashed when you're lying in the sun. Those drops of water seem extra cold and extra annoying.

But people come to the pool for different reasons — to sunbathe, swim, frolic in the water — and they all have a right to enjoy themselves. So, if you don't want to get wet, choose a lounge chair far enough away from splashes.

If the offending splashers are family members or friends, ask them nicely if they would mind not splashing you. And definitely ask splashers to stop if you notice them splashing others. When you say something on the behalf of others, you are doing those getting splashed a favor, and you're being "other" focused.

Arden Clise, etiquette coach

A: On one side, you have a group — regardless of their ages — splashing around as if they're training for the Olympic swimming team. On the other, someone is minding his own business. It's a no-brainer which side is wrong. Sure, the splashers have a right to have fun, but if it's altering the emotions of others around them, then it must stop.

Say something like, "Excuse me, but would you mind moving to another area in the pool where you're not so close to others? You're splashing us." Be kind, wear a smile and cross your fingers. If the splashers don't agree, explain why you want them to move: "I'm not trying to be a difficult, but your splashing is getting all over our towels and phones."

The last and final option is to report the incident. Don't look at this as tattling, because you're in the right. It may seem awkward to speak up, but pointing out improper behavior is contagious, and others will admire you for it.

Richie Frieman, etiquette author