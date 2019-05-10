At some point, the previous owners of the house I live in decided to take down the wall separating the living room from the dining room. In theory, it was a good idea. In reality, it didn't make any sense.

The dining room felt like an awkward, disjointed extension of the living room, not quite private enough to be its own space, but not fully integrated, either. And with the living room missing a wall, figuring out how to furnish it was no easy feat.

And so, about a month ago, I hired a carpenter to do something radical: restore part of the wall.

The trend toward an open-concept floor plan — where few, if any, walls separate the spaces where we eat from those where we lounge — has become so commonplace that it's hard to imagine an alternative.

Togetherness drives the design, creating a setup where a parent can simultaneously make an omelet and watch the children play because, apparently, no one wants to be alone. Or guests can move freely from the giant kitchen island to the living room sofa, unencumbered by obstacles like doorways.

In the city, that ethos is accepted because space is tight. Remove the walls in a galley kitchen and suddenly a tiny cooking space can feel larger and lighter. With an island instead of a wall, you might actually have a place to sit. New developments are invariably designed with open floor plans, a trend that's reinforced by ever-shrinking apartments. Without any walls, a prospective tenant might not realize how small the space really is.

Developers claim the tenants like it. "Many new renters and buyers are embracing the open concept," said Chris Schmidt, a senior vice president for Related Companies who oversees the developer's rental portfolio. "It allows, certainly, the flexibility for entertaining and cooking."

Schmidt pointed to millennials in particular as a "generation who crave that social interaction," and so "are going to crave that open concept versus walling everything off."

The fixation with openness extends to the suburbs, where buyers eagerly take down walls in the kitchen and living room, and widen doorways.

"People are definitely looking at the floor plans," said Judith Daniels, a sales associate with Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, who works frequently with first-time buyers. "They're looking for openness that's already there or the ability to do it, just by opening the wall."

But do we really need so much togetherness? That fabulous dinner party where guests wander endlessly from the kitchen to the living room feels far less glamorous with everyone staring at a sink full of dirty pots, or smelling the burned soufflé in the oven. Sure, the idea of watching your children play while you make dinner sounds great, but only until you're trying to listen to Terry Gross on NPR while an episode of "Peppa Pig" blasts from the other side of what used to be a wall.

"It went so far about opening everything up," said Jade Joyner, chief creative officer of Metal + Petal, an interior design firm in Athens, Ga. "There's something nice about privacy and having your own space."

In the past year, she's noticed the beginnings of a pushback against the doctrine of openness. Clients have been asking for media rooms, libraries and playrooms set off from the main living area. A quiet den means you can come home from work and not immediately join the family, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. "It's been indoctrinated that walls are bad, but they're not," Joyner said.

A home designed for entertaining does not necessarily take into account that most of the time you're not entertaining. Mostly, you're just living there, trying to read a book while your son practices the piano.

It also can be difficult to decorate an endless expanse of space.

"My biggest issue with an open floor plan is lack of wall space. Where do you hang things?" said Abbe Fenimore, a Dallas-based interior designer.

After the carpenter rebuilt my wall, I painted the dining room a deep teal, and the living room white. The two spaces, which once felt like they competed with each other for attention, now seem more defined. If the children's homework is spread out on the dining table, I don't have to look at it from the sofa anymore and wonder when it will get finished.