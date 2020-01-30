The signing of one marquee free agent won't (and probably shouldn't) change the perception that the Twins are, ahem, thrifty.

But maybe we are ready to shift another part of the related narrative: that free agents don't want to come here.

Last year's notable free agents included Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez, Jonathan Schoop and Martin Perez — a group that helped produce 101 wins. Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey might argue that they paved the way for Rich Hill, Alex Avila, Tyler Clippard and Homer Bailey to join Josh Donaldson as outside free agents signing with the Twins already this offseason.

"We heard a lot through this offseason, watching the team play last year how much fun the guys were having, how loose it was, the environment. Players like that. We knew that we were an attractive destination," Falvey told reporters recently.

