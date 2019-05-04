This is a story about a loud and rather unlikely controversy in a sleepy rural Alabama county over the establishment of a charter school.

While the specifics are unique to Washington County, the narrative is being repeated in states throughout the country. And the episode helps explain why the nearly 30-year-old charter movement in this country is facing a backlash even as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos continues to promote it.

In Alabama's Washington County, a charter called Woodland Preparatory School has been approved by state officials to open even though:

• The mayor of the town where it will be located says he doesn't want it and doesn't know anybody who does.

• A national organization that evaluates charter school applications gave a thumbs-down on Woodland's application, saying it did not meet educational standards and other ­benchmarks.

• It's sponsored by a new nonprofit while being built by a for-profit Utah company. It will be operated by a for-profit Texas company headed by a man who founded a controversial charter school network in the Lone Star State. That company is contracted to receive 15% of all gross revenue received during the school year from federal, state and local sources.

Residents fear the charter school will drain resources from traditional public schools and say they have no recourse: The Alabama Public Charter School Commission — the panel that approved the new school — is autonomous and answers to no one, its chairman says.

Those are the bare bones of the complicated story, which has riled up some residents in Washington County, with a population of fewer than 17,000 at the last census estimate. Among those who are agitated: the mayor of the county seat, Chatom.

"I have not had one person tell me that they intend to send their child to the school, and I don't know anybody who supports it," said Harold Crouch, the six-term mayor of Chatom, where Woodland Prep will be.

He also noted that parents flocked to community meetings to express concerns about the proposed school before the Alabama Public Charter School Commission voted to approve it in May 2018. But, he said, his deepest concern is that the charter campus will drain public resources from the two public schools in Chatom. "If you bring in another site, there are simply not enough funds to provide for them all," Crouch said.

That's a key reason that charters — which are publicly funded but established and operated by nonprofit and for-profit companies outside traditional school systems — are facing growing opposition after enjoying bipartisan support for many years.

Not only has it become clear that charters are not a panacea for public education — as supporters had claimed — but many school systems have found they are losing millions of dollars from their education budgets when public dollars are directed to charters.

About 6 percent of U.S. schoolchildren attend charter schools, with 44 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico having passed laws permitting them. While some states have many charters, only a few exist in Alabama. The Alabama Public Charter School Commission is committed to expanding the charter sector.

Thad Becton is president of Washington County Students First, a nonprofit formed in 2017 that drew up and submitted Woodland Prep's application to the state commission.

Becton said in an interview that "moms and dads" want better educational options for their kids, and that's why Students First is trying to open Woodland. Asked who belongs to his group, he said, "We currently have business owners, teachers and even a librarian among our group."

He said some students are already enrolling, although he would not answer queries about how many. It's fewer than 50, according to a person with knowledge inside the school district. The school's application says it expects to have 260 students in its first year.

Becton said the school would open this summer as an alternative to the county's traditional public schools, which he said are academically "so bad that there are nearly 900 students attending surrounding county schools, traveling daily, or home schooling."

However, the latest state report card shows something different. The state report released in December 2018 and covering the 2017-2018 academic year shows Washington County schools with a "B" grade, the same as a few of the top-ranking districts in Alabama. That was up from a "C" the year before. Woodland Prep's school site sits near three schools that have grades above the state average.

Before the commission approved Woodland, the school's application was given to the nonprofit National Association of Charter School Authorizers, which had a contract with the Alabama state Department of Education to review charter applications. It analyzed Woodland Prep's application and said the proposal "does not meet the standard for approval." The association's assessment said:

• Woodland Prep's educational plan "does not constitute a rigorous, quality instructional design."

• It was concerned that the application included limited information about the company that will operate the school. A draft contract between that company and the school was not provided for review.

• The financial plan and capacity section of the application only "partly" met standards, with no information provided about the "fundraising track record" of the board that would govern the school.

Woodland Prep will be operated by a company based in Sugar Land, Texas, called Unity School Services (USS), whose founder and chief executive is Soner Tarim.

Tarim previously co-founded and served as chief executive of Harmony Public Schools, a charter school chain that critics say is part of an informal network of scores of charter schools operated by followers of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim preacher from Turkey who lives in seclusion in Pennsylvania and is wanted by the Turkish government.

A number of schools in the unofficial network have been investigated over a period of years by state and federal agencies amid allegations regarding hiring practices that favor Turkish nationals, abuse of the H-1B visa process and preferences in the awarding of contracts to related Turkish businesses. Former employees have alleged that they were required to contribute some of their salaries to the Gulen political movement, although representatives of Gulen have denied it over the years.

Tarim has repeatedly denied that Harmony is part of a Gulen network of charter schools.