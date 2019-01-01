MINNEAPOLIS — The new year brings a blast of arctic cold to Minnesota.
A wind chill warning was posted for much of western and northern Minnesota early Tuesday with some areas seeing those readings fall 40 degrees below zero. Experts say with a wind chill that low, exposed skin can be frostbitten in just 10 minutes.
Forecasters say a warmup is on the way for later this week with temperatures above freezing.
