Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

This fine show made its way south to Highpoint Center for Printmaking from way, way up north in Nunavut, Canada, near the Arctic Circle. More than 15 Inuit artists have contributed work to this show, which features prints made at the West Baffin Cooperative. This large show takes up both galleries; many of the prints portray nature. In Papiara Tukiki's "Polar Bear in Camp" (2015), a polar bear is surrounded by blue and brown hounds that gently approach it. Fish, birds, seals and the legs of caribou pop up in this unique exhibition. There are also prints by Kananginak Pootoogook, whose work was included in the 2017 Venice Biennale. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; noon-4 p.m. Sat. Ends Nov. 17. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W Lake St., Mpls. Free; highpointprintmaking.org.)

Alicia Eler