NEW YORK — Architect Daniel Libeskind (LEE'-behs-kihnd) is working on a new crowning achievement: a new star for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
Crystal company Swarovski (swahr-AHV'-skee) made the announcement Thursday, half a year before Santa season. The star will be "inspired by the cosmos."
It makes its big debut Nov. 28.
It's the first redesign of the supersize tree-topper since the inaugural Swarovski Star was unveiled in 2004.
