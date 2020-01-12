EL PASO, Texas — Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night.
Derric Jean had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (12-4, 3-1 Conference USA). DaQuan Bracey added 12 points.
Louisiana Tech totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Bryson Williams had 17 points and three blocks for the Miners (10-7, 1-3). Souley Boum added 12 points. Eric Vila had seven rebounds.
Louisiana Tech matches up against Rice at home on Thursday. UTEP matches up against UTSA at home on Wednesday.
