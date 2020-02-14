RUSTON, La. — Amorie Archibald scored 17 points, and his go-ahead basket with 2-1/2 minutes remaining help send Louisiana Tech to a 60-57 win over Florida International on Thursday night.
Antonio Daye Jr. missed a 3-point attempt for the Panthers at the buzzer. The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-4 Conference USA) broke Florida International's three-game win streak while ending their own two-game skid.
Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points for Louisiana Tech and JaColby Pemberton added seven rebounds.
Devon Andrews had 22 points for the Panthers (17-9, 8-5). Isaiah Banks added 13 points and Osasumwen Osaghae grabbed 11 rebounds with five blocks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Carter leads No. 16 Texas A&M women in blowout over Vandy
Chennedy Carter scored 18 points shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 16th-ranked Texas A&M was never threatened in a 74-53 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday night.
Gophers
SIU-Edwardsville holds off Eastern Illinois late, wins 76-74
Mike Adewunmi had a career-high 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville held off Eastern Illinois 76-74 on Thursday night.
Golf
Kuchar shoots 64 to lead Riviera; Tiger wastes strong start
Tiger Woods began with an unknowing tribute to Kobe Bryant by making an eagle putt that optical cameras measured at 24 feet, 8 inches. He ended his opening round with a reminder that getting around Riviera unscathed is no small task.
Gophers
Griffin carries Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 77-67
Sam Griffin scored 19 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 77-67 on Thursday night.
Wild
Rangers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Wild 4-3 in shootout
Mika Zibanejad scored with 1:06 to play in regulation to send it to overtime and then had a goal in the shootout, helping the Rangers erase a two-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Thursday night.