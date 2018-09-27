Prairie and bison tour
Blue Mounds State Park
10 a.m.-11:30 Saturday and Sunday
Three of these 90-minute tours are scheduled each day. The tour truck will take you into the bison range where, with luck, you may see a bison from a safe distance. Tickets must be bought ahead of time and children must be at least 4. (1-507-283-6050, mndnr.gov)
Skull detectives
William O’Brien State Park
10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday
Learn how to guess which skull belongs to which animal by clues like size, eye sockets, and number of teeth. Add a picnic or hike to your visit and stay the whole day. (651-539-4980, mndnr.gov)
Archaeology day
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Learn more of the rich Mille Lacs area heritage through a small archaeological excavation. Demonstrations on flint knapping, prehistoric pottery, primitive bows, spears and spear-throwers. Plus, activities for kids. (1-320-532-3523, mndnr.gov)
Leaf days
Maplewood State Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Expect great fall color during this popular annual celebration. Family-friendly activities, nature crafts, food for sale and demonstrations all take place at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter. (1-218-863-8383, mndnr.gov)
Plein-air event
Minneopa State Park
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Watch artists paint waterfall scenery at various locations in natural light. Hands-on kid activities are planned from noon to 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter. Learn about Robert Duncanson, an artist from Cincinnati who painted Minneopa Falls on site in 1862. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)
Archery lessons
Carver Park Reserve
10 a.m.-noon Sunday
Learn basics of shooting safely and accurately. Shoot at stationary targets and compete in games. Equipment provided. Cost is $10 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700. (threerivers parks.org)
Family archery
Carver Park Reserve
1-3 p.m. Sunday
A similar program, but for families. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 8 and older. (threeriversparks.org)
Adapted cycling
Elm Creek Park Reserve
1-3 p.m. Saturday
Try adapted off-road handcycles. Explore the 2.2-mile adapted trail built specifically to accommodate wider and more stable arm-powered bikes. Meet at the trailhead for an open ride. The program is free and for all ages. (763-694-7894, threeriversparks.org)
