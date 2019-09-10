NEW DELHI — The archbishop of Canterbury has said he regrets a massacre by British colonial forces of hundreds of Indians participating in a peaceful demonstration for independence 100 years ago.
Archbishop Justin Welby was speaking at a memorial for victims of the attack in northwest India in 1919.
Welby said Tuesday that he couldn't speak for the British government, but as a religious leader, he said he was "so ashamed and sorry for the impact of this crime."
The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when the British Indian Army opened fire at unarmed protesters, killing more than 300 and injuring 1,200.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK opposition rages at Johnson after he suspends Parliament
Opposition politicians raged Tuesday at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament before the deadline for Brexit, which drew angry and unprecedented protests in the House of Commons.
World
Hong Kong soccer fans loudly boo Chinese national anthem
Thousands of Hong Kong soccer fans booed loudly and turned their backs when the Chinese national anthem was played before a World Cup qualifier match against Iran on Tuesday, taking the city's months of protests into the sports realm.
World
Israeli spyware firm adopts 'human rights policy'
An Israeli spyware company that has been accused of helping authoritarian governments stifle dissent says it has adopted "a new human rights policy" to ensure its software is not misused.
World
The Latest: Malta lets 5 more refugees in, still blocks ship
The Latest on migrants in Europe (all times local):
World
China to boost Serb military with drones, other equipment
Serbia has praised China for boosting the Balkan nation's military with drones and other equipment amid Western fears that the arms buildup could threaten fragile peace in the region.