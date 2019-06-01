– The emotion of being liberated from Nazi occupation was so intense that the French refugees burst into song, a spontaneous rendition of “La Marseillaise” that echoed around the underground network of dank, dark tunnels where they had been sheltering for weeks since D-Day, amid filth, fleas and the rumble of bombs.

A girl of just 11 in that world-changing summer of 1944, when the Allied liberation of western Europe began, Yvette Lethimonnier, recalls how their saviors, a unit of Canadian troops, saluted when they found the refugees in their cavernous hiding place. Even the most elderly clambered to their feet, roused by the thrill of sudden freedom. All their voices joined to belt out the French anthem: “Arise children of the fatherland, the day of glory has arrived!”

“It was such a deliverance, infinite happiness,” Lethimonnier, now 86, remembered. “In fact, every time I hear ‘La Marseillaise’ … I see my father again, in the quarry, singing it.”

Without the huge underground stone quarries that sheltered thousands of people in and around the city of Caen, a major objective of the Allied force that landed on beaches to the north on June 6, 1944, the civilian toll of roughly 20,000 French dead in the battle for Normandy might have been steeper still.

A 1944 time capsule

When World War II veterans gather with leaders of Allied nations in Normandy to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day, there’ll also be other ceremonies to honor civilian casualties. Even now, the work of understanding how civilians in Normandy suffered through and survived their liberation continues. Archaeologists using laser scanners are mapping the quarry where Lethimonnier and other families found refuge, shedding new light on an underexplored aspect of D-Day history.

Mapping history: Laser mapping is allowing programmers to computer-generate 3-D visualizations of the underground stone quarries and its abandoned objects, preserving the history.

The cavern, inaccessible to the public, is one of the best-preserved makeshift bomb-shelters in Caen, a 1944 time-capsule filled with traces of the civilians who hid there. There are abandoned shoes, a doll’s head, broken plates, a rusty key, a rosary. Abandoned vials show where a first-aid station used to be.

“We slept as we could,” Lethimonnier recalled. “There were lice, bedbugs, fleas, cockroaches.”

The extreme precision of laser mapping is allowing programmers to computer-generate 3-D visualizations of the underground space and its abandoned objects, preserving the history. When posted online, possibly next year, the 3-D modeling will allow viewers to virtually tour the cavern.

“It will enable the public to understand what happened in the quarry,” said Laurent Dujardin, a historian working with the archaeologists.

To dislodge Adolf Hitler’s forces from northern France, where they’d had four years to build defenses and dig in, the Allies sometimes had to destroy them, dropping tens of thousands of tons of bombs, firing salvos from warships at sea, and unleashing hundreds of thousands of ground troops who battled their way inland from the landing beaches. Some towns were all but destroyed.

Caen was heavily bombed and shelled and some 2,000 of its inhabitants were killed. D-Day planners expected Allied troops to quickly take the strategic city but German resistance was so furious that its liberation took six weeks. A saving grace for Caen were the quarries from which its famous creamy limestone had been extracted for centuries, for churches and castles and faraway monuments such as the Tower of London and Cologne Cathedral. Roughly one-third of the 60,000 inhabitants took refuge in the caverns, the biggest sheltering thousands of people.

‘There was a smell of burning’

During breaks in the fighting, refugees scavenged outside for food. Lethimonnier said her father sliced meat for stew off the carcasses of farm animals that had been killed. She would sneak out, too, clambering up a narrow shaft to see the destruction.

“The smells were horrific. There was a smell of burning. You could see a foot, an arm or a body in the ruins,” Lethimonnier recalled. “The smoke lingered for I don’t know how long.”

The inevitable vanishing of witnesses from World War II makes the work of preserving the history only more urgent, a race against time.

To help archaeologists better understand how refugees organized themselves, with latrines in one corner, a makeshift kitchen by the quarry entrance, and families marking out spaces in the dirt, Lethimonnier agreed to go back into the dark, lowered into the same narrow shaft she’d scaled as a girl.

A picture of innocence when she went down the hole on the morning of D-Day, muddying the white dress she was wearing to mark her first communion two days earlier, Lethimonnier was a changed kid when her family finally emerged after nearly two months, with the Allies then heading for Paris and beyond. Their house was ruined. She remembered her father taking the boots off a German officer’s corpse, because he’d lost his shoes.

Lethimonnier said she has come to understand that destruction couldn’t be avoided. She said, “They did what was necessary for us to get back our freedom.”









