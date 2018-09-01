A sign at a Brooklyn Center Arby’s restaurant briefly displayed an offensive message Saturday morning for which the company issued an apology about an hour after a picture of the sign was posted online.

The removable letters on the display sign had been arranged to say “NOW HIRING [groups described with racial and sexist slurs],” as seen in a photo shared Saturday morning on the Twitter account of Tawanna Black.

Black could not be reached for comment. Her tweet demanded a response from the company.

An hour or so later, the Arby’s Guest Support Twitter handle @ArbysCares responded that the restaurant’s sign had been changed by an unknown person, that the message had been removed, and that police had been notified.

“We apologize to everyone exposed to that message,” the @ArbysCares account added.