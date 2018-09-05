HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says April's son Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee) will be moved in late October to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park , outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.
April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period. She gave birth to Tajiri in April 2017.
She won't be an empty nester for long. April's due to deliver another big bundle of joy around March of next year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Lawyer for Iowa officials in gay discrimination case quits
A lawyer who has billed Iowa taxpayers nearly $1 million to fight a long-running discrimination lawsuit over former Gov. Terry Branstad's treatment of a gay former state official has withdrawn from the case, court documents filed Wednesday show.
National
Michelle Obama to hold voting rallies in Las Vegas and Miami
Michelle Obama will headline voter registration rallies in Las Vegas and Miami later this month during a week of action to encourage voting for the November elections by a nonpartisan organization she co-chairs, organizers said Wednesday.
Movies
WarnerMedia implements a company-wide inclusion policy
Six months after Frances McDormand introduced the world to the concept of an inclusion rider in her Oscars speech, Warner Bros. and its sister companies are announcing a company-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Variety
Cruz biological mother's past a factor in school shooting
The extensive criminal and drug abuse history of Parkland school suspect Nikolas Cruz's biological mother could be a key factor in whether he sentenced to die for the massacre that killed 17 people, legal experts and officials say.
Home & Garden
Demolished Pillsbury mansion's contents to be sold this weekend in Minneapolis
Demolished estate's furniture will be for sale at H&B Gallery in Uptown this weekend.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.