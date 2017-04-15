HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York zoo's livestream video of its pregnant giraffe is showing her giving birth.
Adventure Park's YouTube streaming of 15-year-old April the giraffe is capturing the moment live.
A zoo spokesperson says the delivery could take all day Saturday.
Typically, the front hooves appear first followed by the snout.
The YouTube livestream shows more than 600,000 were watching the blessed event Saturday morning. Millions have viewed the livestream since it started in late February.
The calf is expected to weigh about 150 pounds (68.04 kilograms) and be about 6 feet (1.83 meters) tall.
Once the calf is born, the Harpursville zoo in upstate New York will have a contest to name it.
