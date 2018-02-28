BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge has scheduled an April 18 sentencing hearing for a Louisiana private investigator who pleaded guilty to misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number in repeated attempts to access the president's federal tax information before the 2016 election.
Jordan Hamlett faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison following his guilty plea in December. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles will sentence the 32-year-old Lafayette resident.
Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax information through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.
Hamlett used Trump's Social Security number and other personal information to open an online application for federal student aid. After obtaining a username and password, he tried to use an Internal Revenue Service data retrieval tool to obtain Trump's tax information.
