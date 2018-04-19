OMAHA, Neb. — A monthly survey of bankers shows that concerns over a trade war have hurt confidence in the economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says weak farm income continues to weigh on the rural economy, but that the survey in recent months shows the economy is trending upward.
The overall Rural Mainstreet index slipped slightly to 53.5 in April from 54.7 in March. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy in the months ahead, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Texas deputy stumbles upon suspect in Vegas picnic shooting
A disgruntled casino employee accused of shooting two executives at a company picnic in Las Vegas planned an escape and spent days on the run before a sheriff's deputy happened upon him sleeping in a car Thursday near a small Texas Panhandle town, authorities said.
National
5 indicted in alleged $80 million California recycling fraud
California has charged five people with defrauding the state's recycling program out of $80.3 million — the largest alleged fraud scheme in the program's history, officials said Thursday.
National
Some GOP officials urge charges for women who get abortions
Anti-abortion rhetoric is intensifying ahead of midterm elections as officials in Republican-dominant states push legislation that would punish both doctors and patients, even though such laws are likely unconstitutional.
Business
Evidence of an oil spill was obvious, but was it a crime?
An acrid stink of petroleum sent Santa Barbara County firefighters scrambling three years ago in a search of a possible spill. When they arrived at Refugio State Beach, oil was staining the pristine sands and seeping into the surf. Uphill they discovered oil gushing like a fire hose "without a nozzle."
Variety
Houlihan, Lecce, McHugh promoted to senior VPs by MLB
Patrick Houlihan, Jamie Leece and Barbara McHugh have been promoted to senior vice presidents by Major League Baseball.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.